Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 112,442; global tally at 5,101,476
Coronavirus India updates: Maharashtra cases at 39,297, Delhi 11,088, Tamil Nadu 13,191. Stay tuned with Business Standard for updates on Covid-19 cases and death toll across the world
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | epidemic
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus in India updates: With 5,609 cases in a single day, the total coronavirus count in India has risen to 112,442, according to Worldometer data. As many as 3,438 people have died from the disease so far. The World Health Organization on Wednesday raised concerns about the increasing number of new coronavirus cases in poor countries, even as many rich nations had begun emerging from lockdown.
The global health body said 1,06,000 new cases of infection of the novel coronavirus had been recorded in 24 hours, the most in a single day since the outbreak began.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 5,101,476 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 329,903, according to Worldometer.
