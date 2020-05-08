- Giving Rs 7,500 to the poor in Covid-19 crisis is critical: Rahul Gandhi
- India's five most affected states: Key coronavirus updates and highlights
- Covid-19: IIT Delhi start-up develops mask that can be reused upto 50 times
- Increased shop timing, easy licensing: How MP is planning to boost economy
- Vizag gas leak: NGT takes suo motu cognisance, to hear matter today
- Gas fumes leak again from styrene tanker at Visakhapatnam LG polymer plant
- 15 migrant workers run over by train while resting on their way back home
- India coronavirus dispatch: What it means to wear PPE as healthcare worker
- Covid-19 Factoid: India is taking just 3 days to add 10,000 new cases
- Navy launches major Covid-19 outreach to help Indian Ocean countries
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 56,409; Noida records first death
Coronavirus update: Stay tuned with Business Standard for latest news on coronavirus, world death toll, and cases across the world and in India
Topics
Coronavirus | Death toll | Kerala migrant workers
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus India update: With 3,390 new cases and 103 deaths in a single day, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has soared to 56,409. So far, 1,890 people in the country have died from the virus, according to Worldometer. At present, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases (17,974). It is followed by Gujarat (7,012), Delhi (5,980), Tamil Nadu (5,409) and Madhya Pradesh (3,252).
India's nationwide lockdown has hit migrants and poor severely, with hundreds of thousands of them struggling to return home. Today, at least 15 migrant workers were killed and four were injured after a goods train ran over them between Badnapur and Karmad railway stations in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. They were headed towards their home in Madhya Pradesh from Jalna.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 3,917,999 people have been infected, and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 270,740. After the US, now Japan has also approved the use of Gilead's remdesivir drug for treatment of coronavirus.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More