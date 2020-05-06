Coronavirus LIVE: 2,958 cases, 126 deaths in 24 hrs; India tally at 49,391

- Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases rise to 49,391; death toll at 1,694
- Coronavirus lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM KCR
- Better use 'Aarogya Setu' app in Noida or else be ready to face punishment
- Karnataka cancels special trains for migrants after CM meets builders
- Covid-19 Factoid: Tamil Nadu has seen a dramatic surge in new cases
- India coronavirus dispatch: Can RWAs really stop maids from coming to work?
- Telangana extends lockdown till May 29, allows liquor with 15% price hike
- Mumbai to be dry again after state withdraws permission to open wine shops
- 3 photojournalists from J&K win Pulitzer for 'striking images of life'
- 24 people in Army's RR hospital in Delhi test positive for Covid-19
People outside a liquor shop at Chander Nagar in East Delhi on Monday. The Delhi government is set to charge 70% more tax on liquor from Tuesday.
Coronavirus India updates: With 2,958 new cases in 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 49,391. And with 126 more people having lost their lives to the infection, the country's death toll at present is 1,694, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India is set to bring back around 250,000 citizens from across the world.
Maharashtra, the most affected state in India, now has 15,525 corona cases, with an addition of 986 on May 5. Tamil Nadu, which recently witnessed a sudden surge in the number of cases, now has 4,058 cases. It again saw more than 500 cases in a single day on Tuesday. Telangana decided to extend its lockdown till May 27 and the Karnataka government asked Indian Railways to cancel all trains that were to ferry migrant workers to their home towns.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus infections currently stands at 3,727,865, and 258,040 people have succumbed to the infection so far.
