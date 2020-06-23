Coronavirus LIVE: India tally jumps to 440,450; global cases at 9,185,974
Coronavirus latest news: Country-wise, the United States continues to remain the worst-hit with 2,388,153 cases and 122,247 deaths, followed by Brazil, Russia and India
Coronavirus update: India has again recorded nearly 15,000 cases of coronavirus in a day, taking its total to 440,450. The country's death toll has crossed the 14,000 mark. According to government data, however, the situation in India is not as alarming as some of the other countries, given a limited spread on a per-capita basis. There are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India per 100,000 population, just a little more than the global average of 114.67, the health ministry has said, referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated June 21.
Coronavirus world update: Worldwide, at least 9,185,974 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus infection, 4,921,380 have recovered, and 474,257 people have died, according to Worldometer data.
Country-wise, the United States continues to be the worst-hit, with 2,388,153 cases and 122,610 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,111,348 cases, 50,659 deaths), Russia (592,280 cases, 8,206 deaths), and India (440,450 cases, 14,015 deaths).
