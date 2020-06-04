Coronavirus LIVE: India sees over 9,000 cases in a day; tally hits 216,824

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Defence Secretary tests positive, say reports
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases near 200,000; global tally over 6.3 million
Coronavirus LIVE: India seventh most affected nation with 190,609 cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Three states report biggest single-day jump in cases
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases cross 150,000-mark; global cases at 5,683,802
-
Coronavirus update: India has on Thursday recorded its biggest spike in the number of coronavirus cases, with over 9,000 of them being reported in a single day, besides over 250 deaths. The total number of corona cases in the country stands at 216,824. Mumbai on Wednesday escaped the worst of Cyclone Nisarga but its battle on the Covid-19 front continues. The city registered 1,117 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of active cases in the city to 23,629. The Maharashtra tally has jumped to over 75,000.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases are 6,567,058 and 387,899 people have died from the disease.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU