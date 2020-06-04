JUST IN
'Consider benefits of H1-B': Shringla on US reviewing non-immigration visa
Coronavirus LIVE: India sees over 9,000 cases in a day; tally hits 216,824

Covid 19 tracker: 5 states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases on Wednesday were Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal. Catch coronavirus update and other related stories

Medics check the temperature of residences of Mukund Nagar during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dharavi. Photo: ANI
Coronavirus update: India has on Thursday recorded its biggest spike in the number of coronavirus cases, with over 9,000 of them being reported in a single day, besides over 250 deaths. The total number of corona cases in the country stands at 216,824. Mumbai on Wednesday escaped the worst of Cyclone Nisarga but its battle on the Covid-19 front continues. The city registered 1,117 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of active cases in the city to 23,629. The Maharashtra tally has jumped to over 75,000.

Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases are 6,567,058 and 387,899 people have died from the disease.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 06:52 IST

