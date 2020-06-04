Coronavirus LIVE: India sees over 9,000 cases in a day; tally hits 216,824

update: India has on Thursday recorded its biggest spike in the number of cases, with over 9,000 of them being reported in a single day, besides over 250 deaths. The total number of corona cases in the country stands at 216,824. Mumbai on Wednesday escaped the worst of Cyclone Nisarga but its battle on the Covid-19 front continues. The city registered 1,117 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of active cases in the city to 23,629. The Maharashtra tally has jumped to over 75,000.

world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases are 6,567,058 and 387,899 people have died from the disease.

