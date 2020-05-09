Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 59,695; global cases now more than 4 mn

- Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 59,695; global cases at 4,011,587
Medics screen a passenger after an Air India Express flight brought stranded Indian nationals from Abu Dhabi, UAE, as part of the repatriation exercise 'Vande Bharat Mission', at the airport in Kochi.
Coronavirus India update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India is nearing the 60,000 mark, even as the country continues to be under a lockdown. So far 1,985 people have died and 59,695 have been infected from Covid-19, according to the latest update by Worldometer. In a piece of positive news, India’s recovery rate is on the rise. From under 10 per cent in early April, it has now jumped to almost 30 per cent.
The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the state government to shut liquor shops because of huge crowds that challenged social distancing protocols and other precautions against coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has witnessed a sudden spike in corona cases, with its tally touching 5,409 by Friday.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,011,587 people have been infected, and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 276,181. The US FDA has cleared the second-phase trial of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, in what the company has called a “crucial step”. Moderna will shortly begin the trials with 600 participants and is finalising plans for a Phase-III trial as early as this summer.
