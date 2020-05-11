Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 67,161; global tally at 4,179,720

India: The number of cases in India jumped to 67,161 and the rose to 2,212 by Monday, according to Worldometer data. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold another meeting with chief ministers (CMs) of all states on Monday. He is expected to discuss the plan for exit from the ongoing nationwide to prevent the spread of

From today, Indian Railways will resume booking passenger train tickets on the IRCTC website. Nearly two months after it suspended its passenger operations in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Indian Railways will gradually restart its passenger train operations starting May 12.

Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,179,720 people have been infected, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 283,846.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates