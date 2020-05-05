- Coronavirus LIVE updates:Global cases 3,645,342; world death toll 252,393
- Covid-19 Factoid: Punjab's confirmed cases have tripled in just four days
- Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy, coronavirus with Abhijit Banerjee today
- India coronavirus dispatch: Pandemic's impact on South Asian countries
- India lodges protest with Islamabad over Pak SC's order on Gilgit-Baltistan
- World will need a new template of globalisation after Covid-19: PM Modi
- Covid-19 crisis: Indians stranded abroad will be brought home from May 7
- Lockdown 3.0: Political slugfest breaks out on migrant workers' rescue
- Migrant, who returned home in first special train recounts his journey
- In pictures: Life in Gurugram after partial easing of Covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus LIVE update: Stay tuned with Business Standard for latest news on coronavirus, lockdown, death toll, and cases across the world
A young Nepalese girl is sprayed with disinfectants as she arrives to get free food distributed by social workers during lockdown. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India update: India on Tuesday saw the biggest single-day spike in its number of coronavirus cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 46,437 and 1,566 people have died so far, according to Worldometer. The global tally of coronavirus infections currently stands at 3,645,342, and 252,393 people have succumbed to the infection so far.
While India begins to partially open up its economy in areas that are not much affected by the novel coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a conversation with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee at 9 am today to discuss the economic fallout of the Covid-19 crisis.
Coronavirus world update: At a video-conference summit, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said an estimated 7.5 billion euros ($8.2 billion) might be reqired to help find a vaccine and new treatments for Covid-19. Two hours into the EU-hosted summit, just over 5.4 billion euros had been pledged. About 100 research groups are pursuing vaccines, with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start them. But so far there's been little way to predict which vaccine, if any, will work safely, or even to name a front-runner.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
