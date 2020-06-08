Coronavirus Unlock 1.0 LIVE updates: India sees over 10,500 cases in a day
Coronavirus state-wise updates: From today, shopping malls and places of worship across the country, barring those in states like Maharashtra and Goa, will throw their doors open to people
Health worker collects swab sample from a woman to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus, at PMGP Colony in Dharavi on Saturday.
Coronavirus update: India has registered over 10,500 new coronavirus cases in a single day, taking its spot as the 5th worst-hit nation across the global, according to Johns Hopkins University. The total now stands at 257,506. Maharashtra, which registered 3,007 new cases in the past 24 hours, its second daily increase of more than 3,000 cases, remains the most affected state in the country with 82,968 cases. Delhi's tally has risen to 28,936 with 1,282 new infections reported in a day.
Meanwhile, the government has decided to reopen the country for business as it heads into the "unlock" phase. Shopping malls and places of worship across the country, barring those in states like Maharashtra and Goa, are ready to throw their doors open to people from Monday after remaining closed for nearly two-and-a-half months due to the lockdown prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the guidelines issued earlier by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship can open from June 8 as part of Phase-I of the “unlockdown”. The Delhi government has decided to open malls and restaurants. joining states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which will all see such businesses resuming this week.
British pharma giant AstraZeneca, which is developing a vaccine in partnership with Oxford University, said it was “on track” to roll out up to two billion doses in September.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 7,081,811 and 405,074 people have died from the disease so far.
