Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 697,836; scientists say corona is airborne
Coronavirus latest news: US Covid-19 cases have risen to 2,982,381. Brazil comes next with 1,604,585 cases, and India is third-worst-hit with 697,836 cases. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 Rapid antigen testing in Shivji Park containment zone area at Radha Krishna Mandir, in Gurugram.
Coronavirus update: With over 23,000 new cases, India has now replaced Russia as the country with third-most Covid-19 infections. The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 697,836 and 19,700 people have died from the disease so far. Maharashtra's coronavirus tally has jumped to 206,619 with 6,555 new cases being registered on Sunday. With 2,244 fresh infections, Delhi's tally of coronavirus cases stands at 99,444.
Hundreds of scientists, meanwhile, have claimed there is evidence that novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air could infect people. They have called for the World Health Organization to revise its recommendations.
Hundreds of scientists, meanwhile, have claimed there is evidence that novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air could infect people. They have called for the World Health Organization to revise its recommendations.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 11,549,995 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. So far, 6,531,107 have recovered, and 536,444 have died, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States rfemains the most affected, with 2,982,381 coronavirus cases and 132,568 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,604,585 cases, 64,900 deaths) and India (697,836 cases, 19,700 deaths).
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More