Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 768,206; global death toll at 548,863

update: With over 24,000 new cases, India's total number of Covid-19 cases has now jumped to 768,206, and the death toll stands at 21,144. Maharashtra has reported 6,603 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total for the worst-hit state to nearly 224,000. Delhi has recorded 2,033 new cases and 48 deaths.

world update: As many as 12,054,064 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While 6,981,160 have recovered, 548,863 have died so far, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected country with 3,120,388 cases and 134,229 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,683,738 cases, 67,113 deaths) and India (768,206 cases, 21,144 deaths).

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates