Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 768,206; global death toll at 548,863

Coronavirus update: With over 24,000 new cases, India's total number of Covid-19 cases has now jumped to 768,206, and the death toll stands at 21,144. Maharashtra has reported 6,603 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total for the worst-hit state to nearly 224,000. Delhi has recorded 2,033 new cases and 48 deaths.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 12,054,064 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While 6,981,160 have recovered, 548,863 have died so far, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected country with 3,120,388 coronavirus cases and 134,229 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,683,738 cases, 67,113 deaths) and India (768,206 cases, 21,144 deaths).
