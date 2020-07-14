JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India tally crosses 900,000 mark; 540 deaths in one day

Coronavirus latest news: Total number of cases in India has now crossed the 900,000 mark. Maharashtra has 260,924 cases, Delhi 113,740, and Tamil Nadu 142,000. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Health workers wearing PPE to carry out medical checkup of the residents of a 'containment zones' Ambujwadi slums area at Malad, a Covid-19 hotspot, in Mumbai.
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 28,000 new cases in a day to take its total number of Covid-19 cases to 907,645. This is the third consecutive day when India has recorded over 28,000 new cases. The country's death toll stands at 23,727. Maharashtra has seen a spike of 6,497 cases in the past 24 hours, while Delhi has added 1,246 cases to its tally.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 13,229,695 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 around the world so far. While more than 7,691,451 have recovered, 574,981 have died, according to Worldometer. 

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 65,000 cases in a day and now has 3,479,483 coronavirus cases and 138,247 deaths. Brazil has 1,887,959 cases, and 72,921 deaths, while India is the third-worst-hit with 907,645 cases and 23,727 deaths.

