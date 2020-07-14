- Gold prices today at Rs 49,050 per 10 gm, silver jumps to Rs 52,210 a kg
- For AirAsia's Tony Fernandes, business in India makes little sense now
- Maintain paycut parity across all employees: Air India pilots to management
- Firms may look beyond mobiles to meet ambitious electronics goal
- Results preview: Nifty companies may see over 25% profit drop in Q1
- Big brands tip the scales, grow faster and bigger than regional ones
- Best of BS Opinion: Environmental protection, Covid-19 crisis, and more
Coronavirus LIVE: India tally crosses 900,000 mark; 540 deaths in one day
Coronavirus latest news: Total number of cases in India has now crossed the 900,000 mark. Maharashtra has 260,924 cases, Delhi 113,740, and Tamil Nadu 142,000. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Health workers wearing PPE to carry out medical checkup of the residents of a 'containment zones' Ambujwadi slums area at Malad, a Covid-19 hotspot, in Mumbai.
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 28,000 new cases in a day to take its total number of Covid-19 cases to 907,645. This is the third consecutive day when India has recorded over 28,000 new cases. The country's death toll stands at 23,727. Maharashtra has seen a spike of 6,497 cases in the past 24 hours, while Delhi has added 1,246 cases to its tally.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 13,229,695 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 around the world so far. While more than 7,691,451 have recovered, 574,981 have died, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 65,000 cases in a day and now has 3,479,483 coronavirus cases and 138,247 deaths. Brazil has 1,887,959 cases, and 72,921 deaths, while India is the third-worst-hit with 907,645 cases and 23,727 deaths.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More