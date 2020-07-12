Coronavirus LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek turn positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus latest news: The World Health Organization has lauded Mumbai's Dharavi for breaking the chain of Covid-19 transmission
Healthcare workers collect swab samples from people residing at a slum area for COVID-19 testing in Mumbai on Saturday.
Coronavirus update: India reported 27,755 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 850,358, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the infection stands at 22,687.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek Bachchan, 44, on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. The Bachchans shared their health updates on Twitter. The test results of their wives and actors Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, was reported to be negative.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, the number of cases of the infection rose to 12,833,460, with the United States leading the table. The US, which is the most affected country globally, recorded over 61,000 cases in a day.
