Coronavirus LIVE: India sees over 12k cases in a day; tally hits 287,155
Coronavirus latest news: The global tally of coronavirus cases has crossed 7.4 million, while 418,137 people have died from the disease so far
Students undergo thermal screening before entering the examination centre in Indore on Tuesday.
Coronavirus update: India's total number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 287,155, and death toll to 8,107, in the country's biggest-ever spike in the number of cases and deaths in a single day, according to Worldometer. India is now only a shade behind the UK among the most affected countries globally.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discus the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. The chief minister said Shah had assured him of full cooperation in his government's fight against the coronavirus. Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to over 32,000, while the death toll in the national capital due to the disease climbed to 984.
