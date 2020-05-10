JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India Covid-19 cases near 63,000; death toll at 2,109

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

coronavirus
3,277 new Covid-19 cases and 127 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in India
Coronavirus India: The number of coronavirus cases jumped to 62,939 and the death toll rose to 2,109 on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry, 3,277 new Covid-19 cases and 127 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 

Meanwhile, around 25,000 Indians have registered with the country's mission in the US for repatriation flights, Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu said. The repatriation is part of the Vande Bharat Mission that began on Thursday to bring stranded Indians home from various countries like the UK, the UAE, the US, Maldives, Bahrain, and Singapore.

Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,101,889 people have been infected, and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 280,443. US President Donald Trump on Friday alleged that the World Health Organization (WHO) had become "a puppet of China".

