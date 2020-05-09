Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 59765, Kerala now has only 16 active cases

- Vande Bharat: Repatriation flights, ships bring over 700 Indians back home
- Aarogya Setu most downloaded healthcare app in the world, says Amitabh Kant
- India coronavirus dispatch: Should healthcare be a fundamental right?
- World coronavirus dispatch: How the wealth management industry is changing
- Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate improves to 30% from 10% in April
- Coronavirus LIVE: 3,320 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hrs, India tally at 59,695
- Covid-19 crisis: Won't deploy Army in Mumbai, says Uddhav Thackeray
- Long walk home ends in tragedy: Goods train mows down 16 migrants
- Pakistan rejects India's move to broadcast weather reports on PoK
- 16 migrant workers run over by goods train while sleeping on tracks
Coronavirus India: With 3,320 cases and 95 deaths in a single day, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 59,765 and death toll stands at 1,986. The Centre has changed its policy on discharge of Covid-19 patients from care facilities. Now, only severe cases will be tested before they are discharged. The new rules come into effect as India braces for a jump in cases, with experts predicting that a peak in number of corona cases might come in June-July.
Coronavirus state-wise update: States with highest number of coronavirus positive cases in India are: Maharashtra (19,063), Gujarat (7,402), Delhi (6,318), Tamil Nadu (6,009), Rajasthan (3,579) Madhya Pradesh (3,341) and Uttar Pradesh (3,214). Tamil Nadu's tally of cases has increased by 600 in a day to 6,009 — 50 per cent of its 6,009 cases have come in past 5 days alone.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,014,265 people have been infected, and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 276,236. US President Donald Trump on Friday alleged that the World Health Organization (WHO) had become "a puppet of China".
