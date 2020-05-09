JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 59765, Kerala now has only 16 active cases

Coronavirus India update: Stay tuned with Business Standard for latest news on COVID-19, world death toll, and cases across the world and in India

Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Lockdown

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Coronavirus India: With 3,320 cases and 95 deaths in a single day, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 59,765 and death toll stands at 1,986. The Centre has changed its policy on discharge of Covid-19 patients from care facilities. Now, only severe cases will be tested before they are discharged. The new rules come into effect as India braces for a jump in cases, with experts predicting that a peak in number of corona cases might come in June-July.

Coronavirus state-wise update: States with highest number of coronavirus positive cases in India are: Maharashtra (19,063), Gujarat (7,402), Delhi (6,318), Tamil Nadu (6,009), Rajasthan (3,579) Madhya Pradesh (3,341) and Uttar Pradesh (3,214). Tamil Nadu's tally of cases has increased by 600 in a day to 6,009 — 50 per cent of its 6,009 cases have come in past 5 days alone.

Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,014,265 people have been infected, and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 276,236. US President Donald Trump on Friday alleged that the World Health Organization (WHO) had become "a puppet of China".

