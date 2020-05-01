- To bring back millions stranded, states urge centre to run special trains
- Covid-19 Factoid: How India's most affected states fared during lockdown
- India coronavirus dispatch: Coping with today, and planning for tomorrow
- Covid-19 lockdown isn't flattening India curve as in Italy or Spain
- Lockdown 2.0: India's confirmed coronavirus cases cross 30,000-mark
- Lover boy, dashing hero to character actor: Rishi Kapoor signs off at 67
- Injunction against 'Hasmukh' would be death knell for satire: Netflix to HC
- Indian air traffic down 33% in March, with zero passengers in last six days
- Combating Covid-19: Doubling rate increases to 11 days, says Lav Agarwal
- India exports 50 mn hydroxychloroquine tablets to US in Covid fight: Report
Coronavirus LIVE: First train carrying 1,200 migrants leaves from Telangana
Coronavirus India: Covid-19 India cases have risen to 35,043. Stay tuned with Business Standard for LIVE updates on coronavirus, lockdown guidelines, death toll, and cases across the world
A woman gives samples to a medic for Covid-19 tests, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ranchi. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India update: The Centre has designated all major cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad — as red zones. This implies the metros are unlikely to get any relief even after the lockdown ends on May 3. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 35,043 and 1,154 people have died in the country from the highly contagious disease. Among the most affected states, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-positive cases at 10,498. It is followed by Gujarat (4,395), Delhi (3,515), Madhya Pradesh (2,660), Rajasthan (2,584), Uttar Pradesh (2,203), Tamil Nadu (2,323) and Andhra Pradesh (1,403).
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 3,308,548 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 234,112. Nations hit with most coronavirus cases at present are the US (1,095,019) Spain (239,639), Italy (205,463), UK (171,253), France (167,178) and Germany (163,009).
