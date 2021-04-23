- Coronavirus LIVE: India records 332,503 new cases in worst single-day spike
Coronavirus LIVE: 13 Covid patients dead in fire at Maharashtra hospital
Coronavirus live updates: India cases stand at 16,257,309. UP, Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat report biggest single-day surge; PM Modi to chair high-level meetings today. Stay tuned for corona-related news
People carry empty oxygen cylinders for free refilling provided by Residence Welfare Association (RWA) of Turkman Gate, as COVID-19 case spike in New Delhi
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 332,503 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the cumulative caseload to 16,257,309, Worldometer showed this morning. This is the first time any country country has recorded over 300,000 cases in just 24 hours. Amid oxygen shortage and faltering health system in the country, India saw 2,256 deaths in highest single-day spike. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 186,928. The country now has more than 2.4 million active cases.
Amid the unprecedented Covid situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of coronavirus cases.
Delhi recorded its highest ever single-day fatalities -- 306 people died as more than 26,000 fresh cases were logged. The national capital is battling a devastating wave of coronavirus and a recurring oxygen shortage. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 67,013 new Covid-19 cases and 568 deaths in the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh recorded highest single-day spike of 34,379 cases.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,094,840), Kerala (1,322,054), Karnataka (1,109,650), Tamil Nadu (962,935), Andhra Pradesh (942,135), Uttar Pradesh (976,765) and Delhi (956,348).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 145,312,232 infected by the deadly contagion. While 123,579,848 have recovered, 3,084,357 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,668,810, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,853,916, followed by the US (456,676) and Brazil (445,231).
