Coronavirus LIVE: India records 345,147 cases, 2,621 deaths in last 24 hrs

Coronavirus live updates: India reported 345,147 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the cumulative caseload to 16,602,456, Worldometer showed this morning. Amid oxygen shortage and faltering health system in the country, India saw 2,621 deaths in highest single-day spike. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 189,549. The country now has more than 2.55 million active cases.
Delhi reported a staggering 348 deaths due to Covid-19 as hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen. As many as 24,331 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra logged 773 Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours, registering its biggest single-day spike in the death count, according to official data. The worst-hit state also reported 66,836 new cases. West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh recorded 12,876 and 37,238 cases respectivley.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,161,676), Kerala (1,322,054), Karnataka (1,247,997), Tamil Nadu (1,037,711), and Andhra Pradesh (997,462), Uttar Pradesh (976,765) and Delhi (956,348).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 146,218,762 infected by the deadly contagion. While 124,320,604 have recovered, 3,098,836 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,735,080, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,969,569, followed by the US (449,498) and Turkey (414,425).
