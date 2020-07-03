JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India sees nearly 22,000 cases in a day, tally at 627,168

Coronavirus latest news: Maharashtra's total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 186,626, Tamil Nadu 98,392 and Delhi 92,000. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Health care staff check the temperature and pulse rate of the residents at Hitwardhak housing society, in Appa pada in Malad, Mumbai
Coronavirus update: With nearly 22,000 casees, India has registered its biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases. The tally now stands at 627,168 and 18,225 people have died from the disease. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state recorded 6,330 new cases in a day, taking its tally to 186,626, while Mumbai's total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 80,262. Delhi saw 2,373 fresh Covid cases, taking its tally to 92,000. With a single-day all-time high of 4,343 fresh coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu tally reached 98,392.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 10,973,896 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. Of  them, 6,134,789 have recovered, and 523,231 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected, with 2,836,875 coronavirus cases and 131,477 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,501,353 cases, deaths 61,990), Russia (661,165 cases, 9,683 deaths), and India (627,168 cases, 18,225 deaths).

