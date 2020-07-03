Coronavirus LIVE: India sees nearly 22,000 cases in a day, tally at 627,168
Coronavirus latest news: Maharashtra's total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 186,626, Tamil Nadu 98,392 and Delhi 92,000. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Health care staff check the temperature and pulse rate of the residents at Hitwardhak housing society, in Appa pada in Malad, Mumbai
Coronavirus world update: As many as 10,973,896 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. Of them, 6,134,789 have recovered, and 523,231 have died, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected, with 2,836,875 coronavirus cases and 131,477 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,501,353 cases, deaths 61,990), Russia (661,165 cases, 9,683 deaths), and India (627,168 cases, 18,225 deaths).
