Coronavirus LIVE: India records over 22,000 new cases, tally nears 650,000

Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 22,000 cases in last 24 hours, taking its tally to 649,889. The country's Covid-19 death toll has risen to 18,669.
Delhi has reported 2,520 new Covid-19 cases and its total has increased to 94,695. The total count in Maharashtra, which has witnessed more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for a second straight day, has risen to 192,990. It has reported 6,364 new Covid-19 cases, its biggest single-day spike so far. Tamil Nadu has become the second state in India to cross the grim milestone of 1 million cases, with it tally of Covid-19 cases reaching 102,721. Five of the state's districts, including Chennai, have been under a strict lockdown to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
The World Health Organization (WHO) expects within two weeks the initial results of the clinical trials it is conducting for drugs that might be effective in treating Covid-19 patients, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 11,189,325 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. While 6,297,150 have recovered, 529,063 have lost their lives, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States continues to be the most affected with 2,890,588 coronavirus cases and 132,101 deaths. It has recorded over 50,000 cases in a single day today. It is followed by Brazil (1,543,341 cases, 63,254 deaths), Russia (667,883 cases, 9,859 deaths), and India (649,889 cases, 18,669 deaths).
