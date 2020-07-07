Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 720,346; Delhi tally past 100,000

- Latest news today live update: 14-day home quarantine for Punjab travellers
Coronavirus latest news: US has a tally of 3,039,974 Covid-19 cases and 132,961 deaths, Brazil has 1,626,071 cases, and India 720,346 cases and 20,174 deaths. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
Medics spraying sanitiser on hands before collecting swab sample from a woman at a roadside for Covid-19 test, in Chennai.
Coronavirus update: Once again, India has witnessed a massive spike in the number of coronavirus cases. With over 22,000 new cases in a day, the tally has hit 720,346 and 20,174 people have died.
In Maharashtra, under the state government's fifth phase of 'Mission Begin Again' plan, fresh guidelines have been issued for further easing of lockdown restrictions.
Under the new orders, hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones could operate at 33 per cent of their capacity from July 8.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 11,739,169 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. While 6,623,170 have recovered, 540,660 have died, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States continues to be the most affected, with 3,039,974 coronavirus cases and 132,961 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,626,071 cases, 65,556 deaths) and India (720,346 cases, 20,174 deaths).
