Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 822603; Over 220000 global cases in a day

Coronavirus latest news: Total number of cases in India at 822,603. Maharashtra has 2,38,461 cases, Delhi 1,07,051, Tamil Nadu1 1,30,261. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
The ratio of confirmed deaths to total confirmed cases is called the case fatality ratio (CFR).
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 27,000 new cases in a day - the biggest-ever spike in daily cases - taking its total number of coronaivrus cases to 822,603. Death toll is at 22,144. Maharashtra saw biggest one-day spike of 7,862 cases in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus world update: The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 228,102 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa. 12,615,367 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while more than 7,320,900 have recovered, 562,011 have died, according to, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States recorded over 70,000 cases in a day. It now has 3,291,376 coronavirus cases and 136,652 deaths. Brazil has 1,804,338 cases, deaths 70,524 and India (822,603 cases, 22,144 deaths).
