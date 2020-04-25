- Coronavirus LIVE: Andhra cases rise to 955; stricter lockdown in Tamil Nadu
- Chhattisgarh sent 75 buses to bring back 1,500 students from Kota: CM
- Covid-19 lockdown: Govt allows standalone shops to reopen, with conditions
- Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 394 new cases; Delhi tally crosses 2,500 mark
- India coronavirus dispatch: Stark difference in Indian states' trajectories
- Covid-19 Factoid: These states have higher recoveries than active cases
- Armed forces told to take optimisation measures amid Covid-19 crisis
- Covid-19 lockdown: Govt allows all local shops to open, but malls excluded
- Coronavirus spread: Aarogya Setu tops charts with 75 million downloads
- Job offers revoked, IIT students find takers in IT and biotech firms
Coronavirus LIVE: Andhra Pradesh sees 61 new cases, Delhi 138; India 24,530
Coronavirus LIVE update: The number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 24,530, and the global tally of corona cases now stands 2,833,031. Stay with Business Standard for Covid 19 LIVE updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Medics work on samples collected from media professionals for COVID-19 tests, at a special testing centre set up by the Delhi government. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India update: The total number of corona cases in India has jumped to 24,530, including 780 deaths, according to Worldometer data. Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reported that confirmed coronavirus positive cases in the country had jumped to 24,506. Data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed that the number of tests conducted across the country as at 9 am on Saturday stood at 579,957.
Last last evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order allowing all shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of respective states and Union Territories (UTs), including shops in residential complexes and market complexes to function. The revised guidelines, however, excluded shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. These relaxations do not apply to areas in containment zones. In a clarification issued today, the ministry said in rural areas all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open in rural areas. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open, but shops in markets or market complexes and shopping malls will continue to remain closed.
Last last evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order allowing all shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of respective states and Union Territories (UTs), including shops in residential complexes and market complexes to function. The revised guidelines, however, excluded shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. These relaxations do not apply to areas in containment zones. In a clarification issued today, the ministry said in rural areas all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open in rural areas. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open, but shops in markets or market complexes and shopping malls will continue to remain closed.
Coronavirus world updates: The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has reached 197,343. A total of 2,832,520 people have been infected so far, and close to 800,000 have recovered.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More