Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 309,603; global tally at 7.7 million
The US, which remains the worst-hit country with 2,116,922 cases, is followed by Brazil, Russia and India.
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
According to Maharashtra government data, about 47 per cent tests in the state have been done at private labs.
Coronavirus update: India has again seen a huge spike of nearly 11,000 cases in a day and over 350 deaths. According to the data compiled by Worldometer website, the total number of cases in the country is 309,603 and death toll at 8,890. The country is under "Unlock 1", where several relaxations have been made for the public and businesses to ensure that economic activities hit by the lockdown regain their lost momentum. Even as Delhi and Maharashtra continue to witness a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the chief ministers of the two states have confirmed that lockdown would not be extended.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 7,731,662 and 428,210 people have died from the disease so far. The United States, which remains the worst-hit country with 2,116,922 cases, is followed by Brazil (829,902), Russia (511,423), India (309,603).
