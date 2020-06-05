Coronavirus LIVE: India cases jump to 226,713; global tally nears 6.7 mn

in India: The total number of cases in India has risen to 226,713 and 6,363 have died from the fatal disease. With shopping malls outside the containment zones permitted to open from June 8, the Union said on Thursday that cinema halls, gaming arcades and children play areas in these establishments would remain closed. The home ministry had last week said ''Unlock-1'' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown, which came into effect from March 25, will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, though strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the worst-hit areas.

world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases is 6,697,133 and 393,102 people have died from the disease.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates