JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Ficci fixes rates for Covid-19 treatment in associated private hospitals
Business Standard

Coronavirus LIVE: India cases jump to 226,713; global tally nears 6.7 mn

Covid 19 tracker: 5 Indian states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases on Thursday were Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Bengal. Catch coronavirus update and other related stories

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Migrants wait to board the bus to their native place during the nationwide lockdown 5 imposed in the wake COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram.
Migrants wait to board the bus to their native place during the nationwide lockdown 5 imposed in the wake COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram.

Coronavirus in India: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 226,713 and 6,363 have died from the fatal disease. With shopping malls outside the containment zones permitted to open from June 8, the Union health ministry said on Thursday that cinema halls, gaming arcades and children play areas in these establishments would remain closed. The home ministry had last week said ''Unlock-1'' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown, which came into effect from March 25, will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, though strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the worst-hit areas.

Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases is 6,697,133 and 393,102 people have died from the disease.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 07:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU