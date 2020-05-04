- India coronavirus dispatch: Fake news on the rise on country under lockdown
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 42,505; Lockdown 3.0 from today
Coronavirus India: Covid-19 India cases have risen to 42,505. Stay tuned with Business Standard for LIVE updates on coronavirus, lockdown guidelines, death toll, and cases across the world
Medics in protective suits are seen in a containment zone during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, in Aligarh, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus India update: India has entered the third phase of its nationwide lockdown. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 42,505 and there have been 1,391 fatalities so far, show Worldometer data. According to MHA guidelines, there will be considerable relaxations starting today in districts that fall in the Green and Orange Zones. States hit with most cases in India at present are Maharashtra (12,296), Gujarat (5,055), Delhi (4,122), Madhya Pradesh (2,846), Rajasthan (2,772), Tamil Nadu (2,757), Uttar Pradesh (2,626).
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 3,563,596 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 248,135. Nations hit with most coronavirus cases currently are the US (1,188,029) Spain (247,122), Italy (210,717), the UK (186,599), France (168,693) and Germany (165,664). US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has assured that the coronavirus vaccine will be ready by 'year-end'.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
