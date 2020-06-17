Coronavirus LIVE: India's death toll jumps to 11,921; cases at 354,161
Coronavirus latest news: The total number of corona cases in US has reached 2,208,400. Brazil has 928,834 cases, Russia 537,210 and India 354,161. Catch coronavirus live updates here
According to Maharashtra government data, about 47 per cent tests in the state have been done at private labs.
Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 354,161, and nearly 11,921 have died from the disease. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold an interaction with chief ministers of 15 states, including the most affected ones like Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. The number of fatalities across Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai has gone up sharply as the records were updated to reflect 1,328 pending cases. Mumbai now has 3,167 coronavirus-linked deaths, records show. The statewide death toll has reached 5,537, including the 81 deaths that took place on Tuesday.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases is 8,112,565 and 439,050 people have died from the disease. The United States, with 2,208,400 cases, remains the worst-hit country, followed by Brazil (928,834 cases). Russia (545,458), India (343,026), the United Kingdom (296,857) and Spain (291,189).
