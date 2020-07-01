Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 585,792; global tally past 10.58 mn
Coronavirus latest news: Global tally of coronavirus cases is now 10,583,932, while more than 5.79 million have recovered, and 513,861 have died. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid-19 testing at a govt school in, New Delhi on Sunday.
Coronavirus update: India has yet again recorded more than 18,000 cases in 24 hours, taking its total number of coronavirus cases to 585,792. Around 17,400 people have died from the fatal disease. The United Nations Security Council is expected to adopt a resolution by virtual vote on Wednesday calling on countries to adopt a halt in hostilities to focus on the Covid-19 virus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended until the end of November his government’s scheme to provide free food grains to 800 million poor in the country. In his speech, the PM focused on announcing the extension of the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana by five months, and also bemoaned the laxity shown by people in following Covid-19-related precautions, such as wearing masks, during ‘Unlock 1’. He asked the local authorities to be stricter in enforcing such restrictions.
Coronavirus world update: More than 10.58 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while more than 5.7 million have recovered, and 513,861 have died, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected country, ith 2,727,853 coronavirus cases and 130,122 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,408,485 cases, deaths 59,656), Russia (647,849 cases, 9,320deaths), and India (585,792 cases, 17,410 deaths).
