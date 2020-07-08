JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 743,481; WHO says airborne spread possible

The US has now seen 3,097,084 Covid-19 cases and 133,972 deaths. Brazil has 1,674,655 cases and India 743,481 cases and 20,653 deaths.

New Delhi 

Health workers wearing PPE to carry out medical checkup of the residents of a 'containment zones' Ambujwadi slums area at Malad, a Covid-19 hotspot, in Mumbai.
Coronavirus update: In India, there now are 743,481 coronavirus cases, while the death toll in the country is now above 20,600. More than half of all cases in the country are from just three states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Coronavirus world update: So far, 11,948,244 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While 6,849,076 have recovered, 546,547 have died till now, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected with 3,097,084 coronavirus cases and 133,972 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,674,655 cases, 66,868 deaths) and India (720,346 cases, 20,174 deaths).

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates

