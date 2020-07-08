Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 743,481; WHO says airborne spread possible

- Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 743,481; global tally at 11,948,244
Coronavirus latest news: The US has now seen 3,097,084 Covid-19 cases and 133,972 deaths. Brazil has 1,674,655 cases and India 743,481 cases and 20,653 deaths. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: In India, there now are 743,481 coronavirus cases, while the death toll in the country is now above 20,600. More than half of all cases in the country are from just three states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.
Coronavirus world update: So far, 11,948,244 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While 6,849,076 have recovered, 546,547 have died till now, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected with 3,097,084 coronavirus cases and 133,972 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,674,655 cases, 66,868 deaths) and India (720,346 cases, 20,174 deaths).
