JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 879,466; global tally past 13 mn

Coronavirus latest news: Total number of cases in India have reached 879,466. Maharashtra now has 254,427 cases, Delhi 112,494, and Tamil Nadu 1,38,470. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Coronavirus, covid, chennai
A health worker arranges swab samples on a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp, during Unlock 2.0, in Chennai
Coronavirus update: India has recorded nearly 29,000 new cases in a day — the biggest spike in daily cases so far — taking its total number of Covid-19 cases to 879,466. The country's death toll stands at 23,187. Maharashtra has seen a spike of 7,827 cases, while Delhi has added 1,573 cases to its tally in the past 24 hours. Karnataka's caseloads are rising at the fastest pace in the country right now.

Coronavirus world update: At over 230,000, another record increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has been reported by the World Health Organization in a 24-hour period.

As many as 13,027,830 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 around the world so far. While more than 7,320,900 have recovered, 562,011 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 50,000 cases in a day and now has 3,413,936 coronavirus cases and 137,782 deaths. Brazil has 1,866,176 cases, and 70,524 deaths, while India is the third-worst-hit with 879,466 cases and 22,144 deaths.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh