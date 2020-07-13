- Gold price jumps to Rs 45,177 per 10 gm; silver rallying at Rs 50,975 a kg
- Adventz Group faces challenge as Zuari Agro Chemicals shuts plant
- 25/25 staff model will become a reality quicker than expected, says TCS CEO
- YES Bank FPO: Don't judge it on the basis of price discount alone
- Govt's ambitious call: Making electronics sector worth $400 bn by 2025
- Taxing times: India may face US tariffs similar to France, say experts
- Localised lockdowns return to haunt businesses amid Covid-19 crisis
- PMO, FinMin to discuss revenue position and ways to augment receipts
- Equity seems to be losing its charm as long-term returns disappoint
- Retail business takes a hit as consumers maintain distance from markets
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 879,466; global tally past 13 mn
Coronavirus latest news: Total number of cases in India have reached 879,466. Maharashtra now has 254,427 cases, Delhi 112,494, and Tamil Nadu 1,38,470. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India has recorded nearly 29,000 new cases in a day — the biggest spike in daily cases so far — taking its total number of Covid-19 cases to 879,466. The country's death toll stands at 23,187. Maharashtra has seen a spike of 7,827 cases, while Delhi has added 1,573 cases to its tally in the past 24 hours. Karnataka's caseloads are rising at the fastest pace in the country right now.
Coronavirus world update: At over 230,000, another record increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has been reported by the World Health Organization in a 24-hour period.
As many as 13,027,830 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 around the world so far. While more than 7,320,900 have recovered, 562,011 have died, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 50,000 cases in a day and now has 3,413,936 coronavirus cases and 137,782 deaths. Brazil has 1,866,176 cases, and 70,524 deaths, while India is the third-worst-hit with 879,466 cases and 22,144 deaths.
