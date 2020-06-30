Coronavirus LIVE: India cases jump to 567,536; global tally past 10.4 mn
Coronavirus latest news: Global coronavirus cases are at 10,402,640, while more than 5.65 million have recovered, and 507,518 have died. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 18,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total count to 567,536. Around 16,900 people have succumbed to the disease. A day after the Centre issued guidelines for “unlock 2.0”, which will come into force from Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have extended lockdown till July 31. Delhi has recorded 2,084 fresh cases of coronavirus and its tally now stands at 85,161. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,257 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,69,883. Death toll in the state rose by 181 to 7,610.
Coronavirus world update: More than 10.4 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while more than 5.65 million have recovered, and 507,518 have died, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States remains the worst-hit country with 2,681,778 cases and 128,777 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,370,488 cases, deaths 58,385), Russia (641,156 cases, 9,166 deaths), and India (567,536 cases, 16,904 deaths).
