- HC stays Kerala govt employees 'forced' salary cut order for 2 months
- State Information Commissions inactive amid Covid-19 lockdown, shows survey
- Think about adopting 'One nation one ration card' amid lockdown: SC to govt
- NITI Aayog sealed for 48 hours after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
- Covid-19 hinterland digest: Punjab cops unite; Haryana govt jobs vanish
- Karnataka police orders probe after CRPF commando chained by cops
- Covid-19: UP's daily hand sanitiser production capacity hits 200,000 litres
- Three deaths in 4 days, Mumbai Police sends cops above 55 yrs on leave
- Top headlines: Axis Bank to buy 29% in Max Life, ADB okays loan for India
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt says plasma therapy in trial stage; India toll 934
Coronavirus LIVE updates: The tally of corona in India has risen to 29,435, and the number of global cases now stands at 3,083,453. Stay with Business Standard for Covid 19 LIVE updates
FILE PIC: Slum dwellers queue up to receive face masks from the members of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Organization during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar | Photo: PTI
Coronavirus LIVE: India had 29,435 people suffering from Covid-19 and 934 deaths from the disease till Tuesday, said the government as it cautioned against plasma therapy as treatment.
There is "no concrete evidence to support plasma therapy as coronavirus treatment," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, at a press conference in Delhi.
Plasma therapy transfuses plasma from a convalescent coronavirus patient to a critical patient.
A convalescent patient’s blood is rich in antibodies that theoretically should help a critical patient recover. Delhi claimed India's first plasma therapy success story last week by treating a 49-year-old man at a private hospital.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 3,083,453 people have been infected by corona and 212,498 people have died from the disease so far.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
