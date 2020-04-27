- Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 27,890; global tally at 2,994,436
- India coronavirus dispatch: The reinvention of the Indian Railways
- Covid-19 Factoid: Some worrying signs from India, Qatar and elsewhere
- 5 reasons why Sunday's reshuffle was a show stopper before Modi meets CMs
- Covid-19 impact: Gurugram MNCs may have to work from home till July-end
- India's fight against Covid-19 is truly people-driven, says PM Modi
- Coronavirus vaccine production will start in 3 weeks: Serum Institute
- Lockdown 2.0: Stranded coronavirus-positive Indians won't be evacuated
- CMs to discuss migrants issue, exit strategy with PM Narendra Modi today
- Hotspot districts moving towards being non-hotspot districts: Vardhan
Coronavirus LIVE updates: The tally of corona in India has risen to 27,890, and the number of global cases now stands at 2,994,436. Stay with Business Standard for Covid 19 LIVE updates
Slum dwellers, oblivious of social distancing guidelines, queue up to receive face masks from the members of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Organization during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus updates in India: India's total count of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has reached 27,890 and the death toll currently stands at 882, according to Worldometer data. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi account for a little over 50 per cent of all confirmed cases in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with chief ministers of all states via video conference and discuss the way ahead in India's fight against the novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussion could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown, the present phase of which is in force till May 3.
Coronavirus world report: Globally, 2,994,436 have been infected by corona and 206,973 people have died from the disease. The US, the most affected country in this pandemic, accounts for over 30 per cent of all confirmed cases, and a little over 25 per cent of the global death toll. Nations hit with most cases are the US (939,249), Spain (223,759), Italy (195,351), France (161,665), and Germany (156,513).
