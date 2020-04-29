JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases rise to 31,324; death toll at 1,008

Coronavirus LIVE updates: The tally of corona cases in India has risen to 31,324, and the number of deaths has gone past the 1,000 mark . Stay with Business Standard for Covid 19 LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Healthcare workers take a swab sample of a commuter-train worker during a test amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus India update: The total number cases of coronavirus cases in India has risen 31,324, and 1,008 people have died from the fatal disease so far, according to Worldometer data. Globally, 3,136,508 people have been infected by corona and 217,813 people have died. States hit with most cases in India are Maharashtra (8,590), Gujarat (3,548), Delhi (3,108), Madhya Pradesh (2,368), Rajasthan (2,262), UP (2,043) and Tamil Nadu (1,937).

Coronavirus world update: A third of all infections globally have been reported in the US, where the death toll has now exceeded 59,000 and confirmed cases stand at 1,035,765. Nations hit with most cases (other than the US) are Spain (232,128), Italy (201,505), France (165,911) and UK (161,145).

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.

