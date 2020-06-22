JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Will take 'favourable action': Odisha govt on Jagannath Rath Yatra
Business Standard

Coronavirus LIVE: WHO records 183,000 cases in a single day globally

Coronavirus latest news: The World Health Organization recorded 183,000 new cases, with Brazil and the US reporting the most new infections

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Dharavi, coronavirus
Dharavi, coronavirus

Coronavirus update: India reported over 15,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 426,910, according to Worldometer on Monday. As many as 13,703 people have died due to the infection so far. Delhi has replaced Tamil Nadu as the state with the most number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra. According to numbers released by state governments, Delhi has a total number of 59,746 coronavirus cases while Tamil Nadu has 59,377 cases.

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai are advancing towards the 70,000-mark. Maharashtra's tally has surged to 1,32,075.

Coronavirus world update: Worldwide, at least 9,044,544 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, more than 4,837,939 have recovered, and more than 470,665 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Country-wise, the United States continues to remain the worst-hit with 2,356,657 cases and 122,247 deaths, followed by Brazil (1,086,990 cases, 50,659 deaths), Russia (584,680 cases, 8,111 deaths), and India (426,910 cases, 13,703 deaths).

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU