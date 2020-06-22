Coronavirus LIVE: WHO records 183,000 cases in a single day globally

update: India reported over 15,000 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 426,910, according to Worldometer on Monday. As many as 13,703 people have died due to the infection so far. Delhi has replaced Tamil Nadu as the state with the most number of cases after Maharashtra. According to numbers released by state governments, Delhi has a total number of 59,746 coronavirus cases while Tamil Nadu has 59,377 cases.

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai are advancing towards the 70,000-mark. Maharashtra's tally has surged to 1,32,075.

Coronavirus world update: Worldwide, at least 9,044,544 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, more than 4,837,939 have recovered, and more than 470,665 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Country-wise, the United States continues to remain the worst-hit with 2,356,657 cases and 122,247 deaths, followed by Brazil (1,086,990 cases, 50,659 deaths), Russia (584,680 cases, 8,111 deaths), and India (426,910 cases, 13,703 deaths).

