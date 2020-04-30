JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh records 1,403 cases, Odisha 128

Coronavirus India and world update: The tally of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 33,069. Worldwide, there are 3,220,346 cases. Stay with Business Standard for Covid 19 LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Healthcare workers take a swab sample of a commuter-train worker during a test amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus India update: With 1,718 new cases and 67 deaths in the past 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 33,062 on Thursday. So far, 1,079 people have died due to Covid-19 in the country. Indian states hit with most cases are Maharashtra (9,915), Gujarat (4,082), Delhi (3,439), Madhya Pradesh (2,561), Rajasthan (2,438), Tamil Nadu (2,162), and Uttar Pradesh (2,134). In a significant development, the Centre has now allowed migrant labourers, students, pilgrims and tourists who do not have any symptoms of coronavirus to go back to their home states. It issued a set of guidelines to this effect on Wednesday.

Coronavirus world update: Nations hit with most coronavirus cases at present are the US (1,064,194) Spain (236,899), Italy (203,505), France (165,911) and UK (165,145). Globally, 3,220,969 people have been infected by coronavirus and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 228,251.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.

