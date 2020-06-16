Coronavirus LIVE: India records 396 deaths in a single day; tally 343,026

update: The total number of cases in the country has reached 343,026 and nearly 10,000 have died from the highly contagious disease. In view of an increase in infections in Chennai and neighbouring districts, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a complete of four districts from June 19 to 30. The state’s total tally reached 46,504 on Monday — 20,678 active cases, 25,344 recoveries and 479 deaths. Maharashtra continues to be the most affected state with over 1,10,744 cases.

Today, prime minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Covid-19 management strategy.

Coronavirus world update: Countries around the world are seeing over 100,000 fresh coronavirus cases daily, according to John Hopkins University. The global tally of coronavirus cases has breached the 8-million mark to reach 8,112,565, and 439,050 people have died from the disease. The United States, with 2,182,950 cases, remains the worst-hit country. It is followed by Brazil (891,556 cases), Russia (537,210 cases), India (343,026), the United Kingdom (296,857), and Spain (291,189).

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates