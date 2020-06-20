Coronavirus LIVE: India cases near 400,000; Brazil tally past 1 million
Coronavirus latest news: Country-wise, the United States continues to remain the worst-hit, followed by Brazil, Russia, India, UK, Spain and Peru. Catch coronavirus live updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Few people seem to know how these masks are supposed to be handled or disposed of. As a result, streets across the world are now littered with disposable masks and gloves.
Coronavirus update: India saw another record for highest number of Covid cases in a day, nearly 15,000, that took the country's total to 395,812. Chennai has been put under total lockdown till June 30, along with 3 other districts, to curb the spread of the virus. Maharashtra and Delhi recorded the biggest jump in cases on Friday. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also witnessed an explosion of fresh infections.
Coronavirus world update: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 454,625 lives across the world and as many as 8,750,478 people have been infected so far. The number is increasing on a daily basis with some countries, which experienced a significant drop in Covid-19 infections in April and May, witnessing a second-wave. The most notable resurgence has been in China’s capital Beijing.
Country-wise, the United States continues to remain the worst-hit with 2,296,786 cases and 121,402 deaths, followed by Brazil (1,038,568 cases, 49,090 deaths), Russia (569,063 cases, 7,841 deaths), and India (395,812 cases and 12,970 deaths).
