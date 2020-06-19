Coronavirus LIVE: India sees nearly 14,000 cases in a day; tally at 381,091

-
Coronavirus update: India has added nearly 14,000 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, taking its total to 367,264. The country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 12,604. Gilead’s remdesivir, the only drug with an emergency-use authorisation to treat Covid-19 in the US, is expected to be widely available in the Indian market by the end of this month. The drug may reduce the average time of hospital stay for coronavirus patients and improve their recovery time. As many as 2,141 persons tested positive for infections in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking its tally past the 50,000-mark. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, has so far seen 1,20,504 cases.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 8,570,384, and 455,578 people have died from the disease till now. The US, which has the most number of cases at 2,263,647, is followed by Brazil with 983,359 cases, Russia (561,091 cases), India (381,091), the United Kingdom (300,469), and Spain (292,348).
