Coronavirus LIVE: India sees nearly 13,000 cases in a day; total at 367,264
Coronavirus latest news: The total number of corona cases in the US has reached 2,234,469. Brazil has 960,309 cases, Russia 553,301 and India 367,264. Catch coronavirus live updates here
Overnight, Tulips reconfigured its production line from churning out cotton balls and pads for cosmetic use to swabs for coronavirus testing
Coronavirus update: India has added nearly 13,000 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, taking its total to 367,264. Death toll stands at 12,262. Delhi Health Miniter Satyendar and MLA Atishi have also tested positive for the virus.The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra since the outbreak has surged to 1,16,752 after 3,307 more Covid-19 cases were reported in the state in last 24 hours, according to the state health department. WHO has again halted the trial of hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 8,393,095, while 450,452 people have died from the disease so far. The United States. which has the most number of cases at 2,234,469, is followed by Brazil (928,834 cases), Russia (553,301), India (367,264), the United Kingdom (296,857), and Spain (291,189 cases).
