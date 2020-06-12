JUST IN
Monsoon rains spread over a third of India, says weather office
Coronavirus LIVE: India now the 4th-most-affected nation; tally at 298,283

Coronavirus latest news: The US, which remains the worst-hit country with 2,077,567 cases, is followed by Brazil, Russia and India. Catch coronavirus live updates here

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus update: With over 10,000 cases in a day, India has taken over the UK as the fourth-most-affected nation by number of coronavirus cases. The country's count of people infected by the highly contagious virus now stands at 298,283, according to data compiled by Worldometer. India's death toll has also seen a sharp spike, with 390 fatalities being registered in a single day taking the total to 8,500.

Maharashtra, which is already reeling from the contagionth nearly 100,000 corona cases, has recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,254 new cases, and 149 deaths. Mumbai alone has seen over 1,500 cases and 97 deaths. With the number of cases increasing, Punjab has decided to bring back on weekends and holidays the restrictions that were imposed during lockdown, treading on the same path as Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also ordered mandatory testing certification for people entering the state from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is in the midst of yet another controversy as there have been discrepancies in the number of deaths reported by civic bodies and the government. The municipal corporations have reported 2,098 deaths, while the Delhi government has put the figure at 1,085.

Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 7,583,891 and 423,081 people have died from the disease so far. The United States, which remains the worst-hit country with 2,089,684 cases, is followed by Brazil (805,649). Russia, the third-worst-hit country, has surpassed the 500,000 Covid-19 cases mark. And India (298,283 cases) has overtaken United Kingdom (291,409) to be the fourth-most-affected country. Spain, at the sixth spot with 289,787cases, is followed in the same order by Italy, Peru, France and Germany (236,142, 214,788 and 186,795 infections, respectively).

First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 06:48 IST

