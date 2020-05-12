- Covid-19 Factoid: Bihar's case tally up 17% in biggest single-day spike yet
- India coronavirus dispatch: How to spot misinformation around Covid-19
- Coronavirus outbreak: Aarogya Setu alerted on 697 potential hotspots
- What various state CMs had to tell PM Modi in today's video conference
- Don't resume air, train services to Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM tells Modi
- Supreme Court extends protection from coercive action to Arnab Goswami
- IRCTC site starts with 2-hour lag; Howrah-Delhi tickets gone in 10 minutes
- Single judge SC bench to hear bail plea in offences of up to 7 yr prison
- IIT Guwahati, Duke-NUS use data science to assess Covid-19 impact in India
- Digital payment-led home deliveries to be allowed in Ahmedabad from May 15
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 70,768; global tally at 4,253,802
Coronavirus India update: Maharashtra has 22,171 corona cases, Gujarat 8,194, Tamil Nadu 7,204. Stay tuned with Business Standard for coronavirus LIVE updates on corona cases, death toll worldwide
Covid-19 cases in India have seen a dramatic surge over the past two weeks
Coronavirus India: Covid-19 cases in India have seen a dramatic surge in the past two weeks. The total number of corona cases rose to 70,768 as of Tuesday morning and death toll hit 2,294. India at present is the 11th most affected among 187 countries with coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with chief ministers of all states. Modi indicated the nationwide lockdown could be extended beyond May 17, albeit with eased restrictions for businesses. The Centre also indicated that an economic package for states was on the anvil.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,253,802 people have been infected so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 287,250.
