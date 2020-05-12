JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 70,768; global tally at 4,253,802

Coronavirus India update: Maharashtra has 22,171 corona cases, Gujarat 8,194, Tamil Nadu 7,204. Stay tuned with Business Standard for coronavirus LIVE updates on corona cases, death toll worldwide

Topics
World Health Organization | Death toll | Coronavirus

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

coronavirus, mumbai, slums, doctors, health workers
Covid-19 cases in India have seen a dramatic surge over the past two weeks
Coronavirus India: Covid-19 cases in India have seen a dramatic surge in the past two weeks. The total number of corona cases rose to 70,768 as of Tuesday morning and death toll hit 2,294. India at present is the 11th most affected among 187 countries with coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with chief ministers of all states. Modi indicated the nationwide lockdown could be extended beyond May 17, albeit with eased restrictions for businesses. The Centre also indicated that an economic package for states was on the anvil.

Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,253,802 people have been infected so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 287,250.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
<