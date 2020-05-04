- Migrant worker crisis in times of pandemic: The problem is far from over
- Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launches multimedia guide 'COVID Katha'
- Things to get better as rock-bottom hit in Covid cases: Punjab official
- Lockdown 3.0: Around 150 liquor shops likely to open in Delhi from today
- e-Passes issued by Delhi Police will remain valid till May 17: MS Randhawa
- Cong to bear rail travel cost of every needy migrant workers: Sonia Gandhi
- Essential services in Pune's containment zones to open for limited duration
- Shah Rukh, Aamir, Hrithik raise over Rs 3 cr in online concert for Covid-19
- Bengaluru's tent house owners, wedding organisers bearing brunt of lockdown
- Lockdown 3.0: Districts under Green Zone and relaxations amid coronavirus
Coronavirus LIVE: Aim to make Maharashtra virus-free by May 31, says Uddhav
Coronavirus India and world update: Corona India cases have risen to 42,533. Stay tuned with Business Standard for LIVE updates on coronavirus, lockdown, death toll, and cases across the world
A medic collects samples for swab tests from a COVID-19 mobile testing van, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Ramakrishna Mission area in New Delhi, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Coronavirus India: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has surged to 42,533 and 1,373 people have died from this disease so far, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With its late surge, India has become the 15th most affected among the 187 nations with coronavirus cases. Globally, 3,566,330 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 248,286.
The government has extended the nationwide lockdown in force since March 24 by another two weeks, till March 17. However, many restrictions have been eased in this third phase of lockdown, which starts oday. The Centre has given relaxations for inter-state movement of distressed migrant workers, stranded tourists, pilgrims and students. Besides, several shops and workplaces have been allowed to open.
Coronavirus global update today: Nations hit with most coronavirus cases currently are the US (1,188,029) Spain (247,122), Italy (210,717), the UK (186,599), France (168,693) and Germany (165,664). US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has assured that the coronavirus vaccine will be ready by 'year-end'.
