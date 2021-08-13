Covid-19 pandemic: US okays third jab for those with low immunity

-
ALSO READ
European agency is first to clear Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for children
Families to get insurance benefit of Rs 500,000 under Health scheme in Raj
Moderna seeks full USFDA approval for its coronavirus vaccine for adults
Moderna announces supply deal with Australia for Covid-19 vaccine, booster
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster dose plan sparks controversy in US
-
The US Food and Drug Administration authorised a third dose of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for people with compromised immune systems. The amended emergency use authorization paves the way for people who have had an organ transplant, or those with a similar level of weakened immune system, to get an extra dose. “After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines,” Janet Woodcock, US FDA’s acting commissioner, said in a tweet on Thursday. “Others who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected & do not need an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine at this time.” The vulnerable group of patients make up less than 3 per cent of US adults, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), had said before the authorisation. A panel of advisers to the CDC will meet on Friday to discuss booster doses, and a vote later by the committee will help decide on the roll out of the extra shots. Scientists are still divided over the broad use of Covid-19 vaccine boosters among those without underlying problems as benefits of the boosters remain undetermined. Pfizer has said the efficacy of the vaccine it developed with BioNTech drops over time, citing a study that showed 84 per cent effectiveness from a peak of 96 per cent four months after a second dose.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU