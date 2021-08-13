Covid-19 pandemic: US okays third jab for those with low immunity

The US Food and Drug Administration authorised a third dose of Covid-19 vaccines from and Moderna for people with compromised immune systems. The amended emergency use authorization paves the way for people who have had an organ transplant, or those with a similar level of weakened immune system, to get an extra dose. “After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines,” Janet Woodcock, US FDA’s acting commissioner, said in a tweet on Thursday. “Others who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected & do not need an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine at this time.” The vulnerable group of patients make up less than 3 per cent of US adults, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), had said before the authorisation. A panel of advisers to the CDC will meet on Friday to discuss booster doses, and a vote later by the committee will help decide on the roll out of the extra shots. Scientists are still divided over the broad use of Covid-19 vaccine boosters among those without underlying problems as benefits of the boosters remain undetermined. has said the efficacy of the vaccine it developed with BioNTech drops over time, citing a study that showed 84 per cent effectiveness from a peak of 96 per cent four months after a second dose.

Will cooperate on tracing origin of Covid-19: China China has never rejected cooperation on tracing the origins of Covid-19 but rejects the politicisation of such a search, it's vice foreign minister said. (Reuters)