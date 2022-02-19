Covid-19 vaccination best bet as country returns to normalcy: Experts

As India lifts Covid curbs amid declining cases with almost a sense of deja-vu, experts agree that lessons in the last two years must push the government towards a no-regrets policy.

While there is consensus on the Omicron’s mild nature and lesser hospitalisations, public health experts said going, forward vaccination is our best defence and booster doses for the vulnerable need to be speeded up. “We have not reached the destination yet and even though we are moving in the right direction, we cannot afford to take off the seatbelts yet,” said K Srinath Reddy, ...