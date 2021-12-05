Excise tax mop-up services govt's ~20K-cr oil bond dues in FY22

The Centre’s tax collections this year have come in handy for making roughly ~20,000-crore payments against oil bond dues and interest. This will lower the Centre’s interest outgo on oil bonds over the coming years and is the largest payment that has been made to date in any fiscal year for this purpose.

The worrying part, however, is that these bonds were issued when interest rates were high. According to information gathered through a right to information (RTI) application, the interest rate on these bonds range between 6.35 per cent and 8.4 per cent.

The Centre’s collections from excise duty, however, are well in excess of what it has to pay out for the bonds. It got ~72,360.79 crore during the first three months of the current fiscal. collections in 2020-21 were at ~3.72 trillion — the highest since 2014-15 (FY15). Although 41 per cent of the collection goes to states as part of the statutory Centre-state revenue-sharing, the Union government is still left with an amount higher than its outgo on oil bonds.

According to the status paper on government debt (2018-19), liabilities on account of these special securities had increased significantly between 2005-06 and 2008-09. The high debt was driven by the United Progressive Alliance government opting to keep fuel prices lower in the country, but at the cost of passing on the subsidy burden to a later date.

These oil bonds have become a political hot potato, with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government citing them as reason for high taxation on automotive (auto) fuels.

This has been a line that multiple ministers of the ruling government have reiterated. In August this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called these bonds a ‘trickery’ of the previous regime. Later in September, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri cited these outstanding payments as reason for maintaining taxation levels, that were then in excess of 50 per cent (when taking both the Centre and state levies together), on petrol and diesel.

With prices in excess of ~100 per litre on both petrol and diesel in some states, the clamour for lowering levies finally forced the Centre to relent. On November 4, on petrol was cut by ~5 to ~27.9 per litre; on diesel it was brought down by ~10 to ~21.8 per litre. This was followed by most states lowering the value-added tax they levied on auto fuels in a bid to tame inflationary forces that were building as global crude oil prices were rising.

According to the RTI response to Business Standard, oil bonds amounting to ~1.3 trillion were outstanding till March 31. This amount has been trimmed in two tranches of ~5,000 each paid on October 16 and November 28 this year, bringing down the outstanding amount to ~1.2 trillion. The next payment of ~31,150 crore towards slashing oil bond debt is now going to be made on November 10, 2023. It will be topped with an interest outgo of ~9,195.96 crore, taking the total outgo in 2024-25 (FY25) to ~40,345.96 crore.

The current ~10,000-crore payout is the first payment made towards bringing down oil bond dues since FY15, when ~3,500 crore was discharged by the Centre, lowering the outstanding from ~1.34 trillion.

While the outstanding oil bond amount was largely unchanged, the Centre had been bearing interest costs annually. Since 2009-10, ~1.6 trillion has already been spent as interest cost against an initial debt of ~1.44 trillion.

These oil bonds annually accrued interest of ~10,255.96 crore in 2013-14 and FY15. Interest accrued stood at ~10,457.66 crore in 2012-13, and ~10,957.56 crore in 2010-11 and 2011-12. In 2009-10, these bonds accrued an interest of ~10,535 crore.

The interest payment on outstanding oil bonds from 2015-16 onwards has been ~9,989.96 crore annually.

This will come down to ~9,195.96 crore in 2022-23, remain at that level for another year, and then fall further to ~6,226.99 crore in FY25. The last tranche of oil bond payments will have to be made in 2025-26, with ~36,913 crore being paid towards principal repayment and ~2,731.56 crore as interest cost during the year.