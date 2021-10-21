Gadkari's idea of musical sounds for vehicle horns is easy to execute, but…

Imagine being serenaded by the sitar while stuck in traffic. Or bobbing your head to the sound of tabla while waiting for the car in front to move as the light turns green.

If Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways, is to have his way, this might be a reality. Speaking at a highway inauguration ceremony in Nashik on October 4, the minister said he was planning to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments would be used as vehicle horns. He added that he was also studying sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles, and considering replacing ...