India was never a threat to any nation: PM on Guru Tegh Bahadur anniversary

On the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort saying India has never posed a threat to any country or society and asserted the country follows the ideals of Sikh gurus.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru who was killed by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in 1675.

Referring to the Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, built at the spot where he was beheaded, Modi said, "This holy Gurudwara reminds us how great was the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji to protect our great culture. At that time there was a storm of religious fanaticism in the country. India, which considered religion as a matter of philosophy, science and self-reflection, was facing people who had committed violence and atrocities in the name of religion.”

The Mughal-era monument was chosen as the venue for the event as it was from here that Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur, according to Ministry of Culture officials. Modi is the first prime minister to deliver a speech at the after sunset.

"In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, becoming 'Hind di Chadar', stood like a rock," Modi said.

" is witness that Aurangzeb and tyrants like him might have beheaded many people but our faith could not be separated from us," the prime minister said.

"The sacrifice of the Sikh Guru has inspired generations of Indians to live and die to protect the dignity of their culture, for its honour and respect," Modi said.

The Guru’s death anniversary is commemorated as 'Shaheedi Divas' every year on November 24.



"Big powers have disappeared, big storms have calmed down, but India still stands immortal and is moving ahead," Modi asserted.



"India has never posed a threat to any country or society. Even today we think for the welfare of the whole world. When we talk about a self-reliant India, we keep the progress of the whole world in front of that goal," he added.

PM Modi released a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion of to mark the occasion.

The event saw performances by 400 Sikh musicians and a langar was held.



