India Ratings downgrades Punjab National Bank's Rs 67.5-bn AT1 bonds

(Ind Ra) has cut the rating for GVK group-backed Mumbai International Airport Private Limited’s (MIAL’s) term loans from “AA-“ to “A+” on erosion in built-up liquidity caused by factors like delays in real estate monetisation.

The action also reflects higher-than-estimated capital expenditure and higher-than-projected equity injections in Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL). is the promoter of upcoming New Mumbai international airport.

The rating has been placed under watch with negative (RWN) implications. was yet to respond to queries sent by Business Standard.

Ind Ra in a statement said the delay in refinancing a portion of the debt through a bond against the original plan also reduces the financial flexibility. The reflects MIAL’s weakened liquidity position and dependence on real estate monetisation for future capex.

The downgrade of term loans against real estate deposits reflects a significant risk on repayment of loans due in the months of August and September 2019.

The reflects MIAL’s weakened liquidity position to manage the upcoming bullet repayment of Rs 2.84 billion real estate deposit loans in September 2019. The rating agency will continue to monitor the various steps indicated by the management to address the issue.

The rating on the long-term bank loan against (ADF) receivables reflects the part prepayment of ADF loans and adherence to the escrow mechanism and mandatory prepayment provisions.

A lag in the implementation of the third control period (FY20 to FY24) tariff order should have led to the accumulation of cash. However, partial closure of the runway for re-carpeting and overlay work in February and March 2019 combined with the shutting down of Jet Airways’ operations have exerted pressure on cash flows.

While that may remain unchanged, a further downgrade in other loans may act as a trigger for the downgrade of the ADF loans, given the mutual default clauses in the loan agreements. The on the ADF loans reflects the liquidity concern and the cross-default provisions with other indebtedness of the company. Ind Ra will continue to monitor the resolution of the RWN on other loans.